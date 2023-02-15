Wanda Smith
TYLER — Services for Wanda Michelle Harris Smith, 69, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at New Life Worship Center, 18535 Hwy 69, Tyler, TX. Visitation is scheduled prior to service starting at 1:00 p.m. under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mrs. Smith passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023 in Tyler. She was born December 31, 1953 in Buffalo, NY to Joseph C. Harris and Mary L. Harris.
Wanda was a member of New Life Worship Center, Tyler. She graduated from Ernest Righetti High School. She also graduated from American Intercontinental University with her BA, MA, and MBA in Business Management. She held the position of Insurance Agent with State Farm Insurance.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph C. Harris and Mary L. Harris, and her grandson, Trevion J. Bowens. She is survived by her loving family including her daughters, Tishika Johnson and Tiante’ Tinsley, (Tyler); her step-sons James L. Tinsley, (Austin), Gerald Smith, (Dallas); 6 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives, friends, and neighbors too great to mention to celebrate her life.