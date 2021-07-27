Wanda Pope Miles
JACKSONVILLE — A graveside service for Wanda Pope Miles, of Jacksonville, is scheduled at 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Tecula Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home Chapel, Jacksonville. Rev. James Blalock will officiate.
Mrs. Miles passed away on July 24, 2021 in Jacksonville. She was born in Tecula, Texas on June 30, 1919 to Richard (Bud) and Mamie Dee Stockton. A graduate of Jacksonville High School, she later married L.D. Pope and together they raised four daughters and a son. She was an independent seamstress with Hall Manufacturing in Henderson for 30 years. At home she sewed everything from school clothes and boat cushions to doll clothes and wedding dresses. She was a quilter, PTA mom, cub scout leader, beloved friend to many and will always be remembered for her pecan pies. Wanda was a member of First Baptist Church, Jacksonville and member of Golden Jubilee and the Mary Martha Sunday School class.
She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband L.D. Pope; second, husband Earl Miles; and daughters, Kay Davenport and Sherry Ayers.
Left to cherish Wanda’s memory are her daughters, Jeanne Pratt and husband Chad of Houston, Vicki Pope Wofford of Bastrop; and son, Michael Pope and wife Connie of Jacksonville. She is also survived by one brother, Richard Walden Stockton of Angleton; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will be eternally grateful for Janis Price and Shedera for giving Mama Pope such excellent care for the last few years of her life.
Pallbearers will be Greg Ayers, Alan Ayers, Jerry Ayers, Greg Ayers Jr., John Davenport, Johnny Davenport, Steve Davenport, David Davenport, Todd Parker, Shane Thompson, Johnny Markasky, Josh Cresenzi and Chad Pratt.
Rather than customary condolences, memorials may be made to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701 or First Baptist Church Library, 210 Phillip St., Jacksonville, Texas 75766.