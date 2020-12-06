Wanda DeLois Jenkins
TYLER — A celebration of life service has been planned for Mrs. Wanda DeLois Jenkins on Monday, December 7, 2020 11:00 am at Hopewell Cemetery, Swan. Bro. Brandon Starling will serve as eulogist. Final arrangements have been prepared by Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
WANDA BROWN JENKINS was born on October 3, 1946 to Hubert and Lodis P. Brown in Tyler, Texas. She attended local schools and was a 1964 graduate of Emmett J. Scott High School. She was baptized into Christ at an early age and worshipped faithfully at Swan Church of Christ.
In 1965, Wanda married Will Jenkins, and to this union six children were born. Wanda was a beautiful wife, loving mother and homemaker. She invested her time rearing her children and grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Lodis Brown; son Baby Randall; three sisters and two brothers.
She leaves to cherish her memory; A loving and devoted husband of 55 years, Will Jenkins; two daughters, Kenyatta, RaShanda; three sons, Keith, Eric and Reginald. Two sisters, Elmina Green and Hazel Swift; one brother, Willie Roy Brown. she also leaves to cherish her memory a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Public viewing at the funeral home Sunday, 3:00-5:00 pm.
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
More Texas families withdraw from public schools as number of failing grades nearly double in some areas
-
Video highlights and interviews: Lindale win over Kilgore
-
Tyler man accused of killing his children's mother indicted on murder charge
-
Police ID fatal crash victim as Tyler man
-
Brookshire Basketball Bash: Gorman, Grace split games; All Saints falls to Cypress Christian