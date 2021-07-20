Wanda Childers
TROUP — Wanda Hamilton Childers, 76, of Troup, Texas, went to be with the Lord on July 18, 2021, in Tyler, Texas. She was born March 12, 1945, in Jacksonville, Texas to the late Willis and Rosalee Sharp Hamilton.
Funeral services for Wanda Childers will be at 2:00 p.m., day, July 20, 2021, at Martin’s Chapel Church of the Nazarene, with the Reverends Marc Sharp, Andy Cox, and David Baker officiating. Burial will follow at Concord Cemetery, Troup.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, July 19, 2021, at Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
Wanda worked at the First National Bank of Bullard for several years as a cashier. She loved to travel, loved arts and crafts, she had a booth at First Monday Trades Days in Canton, enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and family. She was a member of Martin’s Chapel Church of the Nazarene.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Anthony Childers, sister, Linda Cox, son-in-law Jamie Campbell and brother-in-law, Charlie Mosley.
She is survived by her daughters, Kim Sisco and husband Tommy of Bullard, LeEvelen Campbell of Troup; sister, Marsha Mosley of Troup, brother, Tim Hamilton and wife Pam of Arp, brother-in-law, Andy Cox of Jacksonville; 5 grandchildren, Wade Russell, Cory Russell, Laci and Johnny Peavy, Abby Campbell, Amanda and Kenny Tubb, Alli and Jeremiah Mobley, 1 great-grandchild, Benjamin Peavy; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Cory Russell, Wade Russell, Kenny Tubb, Johnny Peavy, Jeremiah Mobley, and Tommy Sisco.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.