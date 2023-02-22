Wanda Anglin Odom
TYLER — Services for Wanda Lee Anglin Odom, 95, of Tyler will be held on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. Stewart Family Funeral Home with Rev. Samuel J. Priddy, Pastor C. J. Anderson, and Pastor Steve Smith officiating. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. A reception will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the Hospitality Room at Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mrs. Odom passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 19, 2023, in her home surrounded by loved ones.
Wanda was preceded in death by her daughter, Carolyn K. Odom, and 3 grandsons: Andrew Sanders Odom, Robert Howze Niblack Jr., and Traylor Odom Niblack. Wanda is survived by her loving husband of 77 years, Raymond R. Odom, her son Dr. Richard D. Odom and his wife Dorys Odom; 3 grandchildren: Mary-Margaret Odom Matranga and husband Daniel, Elizabeth Odom Jans and husband Josh, Cardo Odom and wife Sydney; 6 great-grandchildren: Eleanor and Raymond Matranga, Sawyer and Charlotte Jans, Blaine and River Odom; and younger sister, Catherine Zimmerman.
Wanda was born February 5, 1928 in Mexia, Texas to Cody Anglin and Cora Lee Struthers Anglin, and she was the oldest of 5 children. Wanda graduated from Texas A&M University-Commerce, Summa Cum Laude. She held the position of High School English Teacher at Robert E. Lee High School in Tyler for 30 years, then taught an additional 8 years at Lon Morris Jr. College in Jacksonville, Texas. Wanda taught Sunday School for 32 years at First Assembly of God Church in Tyler, together with her husband. Wanda and her husband were founding members of CrossPointe Church in Tyler.
Wanda’s life centered around church, family, teaching, and her many pastimes including reading, writing, painting, collecting antiques, and cooking. She was truly a servant, a leader, and loving friend to many. As the oldest of 5 children, Wanda helped her mother raise her younger siblings. Wanda (or as her grandchildren knew her as Honey/Noney) recently said that “Being a grandmother is great, but being a great-grandmother is really the best.” On February 5, 2023, Raymond and Wanda celebrated their 77th wedding anniversary and her 95th birthday with friends and family.
Pallbearers will be Allen Harris, Timothy Monaghan, Cardo Odom, Jerry Lancaster, Danny Matranga, Rev. Josh Jans, Mike Spier, Phil Hall, Jason Meler, Leland Swinney, John Boyd, and Wayne Gifford. Honorary pallbearers will be John Meler, Reggie Hudson, Doug Hudson, Mike Dean, Paul Priddy, Glen Phillips, Steve Cantrelle, and Jeffery Campbell, Andy Herrell, Les Sulser, and Gerald Lambert.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.
If desired, memorials may be made to CrossPointe Church in Tyler, 4642 FM 2813, Flint, Texas 75762 (www.cptyler.church).