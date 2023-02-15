Walton Robinson Jones
TYLER — Walton Robinson (Rob) Jones, 74, passed away on Jan. 12, 2023 at his home in Tyler, Texas, following a courageous battle with blood cancer. A memorial service celebrating Rob’s life will be held on Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Tyler, with The Rev. Dr. Stuart Baskin officiating and a reception to follow. Burial at Oakwood Cemetery will precede the service.
A sixth generation Texan, Rob was born in Marlin, Texas, to Mary Frances (Sistee) Jones and Walton Jones in February 1948. As a man who loved scouting, he counted earning the Eagle Scout Award as one of his highest achievements. Rob inherited his mother’s talent for and love of music. In addition to having a beautiful singing voice, he was an accomplished pianist and played guitar in a folk band throughout high school. After graduation from Marlin High School, Rob attended Baylor University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in Finance and Economics with additional courses in History - one of Rob’s life passions.
Rob entered the life insurance business during the fall of his senior year in Waco. After overseeing the disbursement of a death claim within his initial two years, he fully realized the importance of life insurance in helping families invest and achieve children’s education. This became his mission, as he dedicated himself to writing more than 100 policies a year. At age 26, Rob accepted an offer from American General Life to run their Tyler agency. There he continued a long and successful career with both American General and subsequently Massachusetts Mutual Life through Spectrum Financial. He earned the following designations: Certified Life Underwriter, Certified Financial Consultant, and Certified Financial Planner.
Throughout his life, Rob loved meeting and helping new people. A truly civic minded person, he served as an active member and frequent officer to the following organizations: Smith County Historical Society, Bonner-Whitaker McClendon House Board and Flag program, Sons of the Republic of Texas, Sons of Confederate Veterans, Sons of the American Revolution, South Tyler Rotary, and the Boy Scouts of America East Texas Area Council. He also was an active member of the Masonic Lodge and the Sharon Shrine Temple, where he played the musette in the Oriental Band. An avid arrowhead collector, Rob was a co-founder of the Arrowhead Club of Tyler. He also served as an Elder and co-founder of the Sustaining Gift Fund for First Presbyterian Church.
Among his strong personal traits, Rob had the ability to face challenges directly and not let trials hinder him from living a full life. He attributed this to character and his strong faith in God. He was dearly loved by his family and friends and will be missed by all who enjoyed his laughter, quick wit, and warm smile.
Rob Jones was preceded in death by his parents; son, John Robinson Jones; and sister, Brenda Jones Baker. He is survived by his loving wife, Anne McClendon Jones; daughter, Jennifer Jones Harsha and wife Mary; step-grandson, Derrick Harsha; stepdaughter, Jennifer Malone; and sister, Betty Jones Oltorf and husband Charles.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Michael Ashigbi, HOPE Cancer Center, and The Hospice of East Texas for providing compassionate care.
If desired memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 230 W. Rusk St., Tyler, Texas, 75701; the Smith County Historical Society, 125 College Ave., Tyler, Texas 75702; or the charity of your choice.