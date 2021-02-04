Walter Richard Ellis
FRANKSTON — Funeral services for Walter Richard Ellis age 77 of Frankston are scheduled for Friday, February 5, 2021 at First Baptist Church Frankston. Visitation will be at 12:00 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Frankston City Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home with Bro. Scott Wiley officiating.
Mr. Ellis passed away February 1, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving wife, children and grandchildren. He was born August 18, 1943 in Henderson to Sanders and Bernice Ellis. Walter was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He coached select baseball in the DFW area for 20 years winning several titles and tournament championships. He impacted so many player’s lives by not only teaching them about the game of baseball, but about the game of life. In later years more famously known in East Texas as “Coach PePaw”. Walter was a member of First Baptist Church Frankston. He worked for Dresser Oil Company for 36 years and McCoy’s Lumber Supply for 17 years. He retired to his lake home on Lake Palestine in 1999 where he enjoyed catching catfish and crappie.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Jeanette; brothers Charles Ellis, Jerry Ellis, and Robert Wayne Ellis. Survived by his siblings Elizabeth Crye and Husband Mike of Allen, Faye Modglin and husband Ken of Mesquite as well as nieces and nephews.
Left to cherish Walter’s memory are his loving wife of 41 years Lana Ellis of Frankston; Daughter Kim Martin of Longview; Sons; Curt Sanders and wife Maria of Grand Prairie; Scott Sanders of Frankston; Todd Ellis and wife Amy of Henderson; Lance Ellis and wife Raeanne of Flint. Lovingly known as “PePaw” he will be missed by his 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Chance Sanders, Tanner Sanders, Cameron Ellis, Cody Ellis, Mason Ellis, Eddie Wright, Mike Gudgle, Steven Cherry and Blake Slater.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Kevin Howe, Brent Fletcher, Kyle Hamilton, Nathan Hall, Justin Lester, Cole Sellers, Bryant Wilson, John Carpenter, Matt Cloud, Trent Brower, Henry Suggs, Caleb Ramsey, Kody Loebig and Clayton Wright.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Putting family first kept Mahomes healthy for another Super Bowl run
-
Former TJC star, Van coach Janice Mulford passes away
-
Emergency SNAP benefits continue in Texas
-
Billboard asking Gohmert, Cruz to resign pops up in Tyler
-
Athena Security Launches COVID Occupancy Tracking And Concealed Gun Detection To Increase Public Health And Safety