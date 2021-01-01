Walter Lee Bircher
BULLARD — Graveside services for Walter Lee Bircher are scheduled for Saturday, January 2, 2021 1:00 pm in Waters Bluff Cemetery, Winona with Rev. Marcellus Price eulogist. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Walter Lee Bircher was born January 22, 1942 in Winona, Texas to James Bircher and Levonia Bynum Bircher. He departed this life on December 24, 2020 in Bullard.
He united in marriage to Betty Dorsey and they had three children.
In his years of employment Walter wore many hats. He was one of the first men of color to work Wagner Cadillac and Hillside Furniture. He also worked as a packer at the packing house; delivery driver, taxi driver and an oilfield worker.
Walter was preceded in death by his parents, wife Betty, three brothers and his son Derrick Bircher.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Gwendolyn Bircher Lehew and Cynthia Bircher Onuoha Williams. Six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Two sisters, Margie Phillips and Connie Rutherford. Three brothers Leon, Pondester and John Bircher. A conglomerate of family and a few friends.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Pence requests East Texas federal court to deny Gohmert's lawsuit
-
19-year-old Tyler native launches cologne and perfume line
-
NET Health's private vaccine clinic unintentionally goes public; health district out of COVID-19 vaccine doses
-
Canton man dead after two-vehicle wreck in Van Zandt County
-
Tyler judge: Pence needs to respond to Gohmert lawsuit tomorrow