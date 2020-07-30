Walter L. Smith, Sr.
TYLER — The final farewell until Christ return for Walter Smith, Sr. will be held on Friday, 10 am at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Nolan Ross, eulogist, under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Mr. Smith was born on October 20, 1958 and transitioned on July 22, 2020. Public viewing will be held on Thursday 2-8pm at the funeral home.
