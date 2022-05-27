Walter James Gray
TYLER — Walter James Gray passed away on May 14, 2022, at the age of 89. Preceded in death by his parents Eldon and Ida Mae Walls Gray, two sisters, Gloria Gray Shegog & Imogene Gray and one son Thomas Eldon Gray. He is survived by children, Clyde LeKeith Gray (Tyler, TX), Carlos Gray (Desoto, TX), Yolanda Gray Bircher, (Tyler, TX) Leigh Erick Gray (Phoenix, AZ) 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Private Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, 1310 W NW Loop 323, Tyler, Texas 75706 with Minister Kenneth Bircher officiating.