Wade L. James
TYLER — Wade L. James - a mentor to many and a friend to all passed away on August 18, 2021 in Tyler, Texas. An East Texas boy, Wade joined the Air Force at 17. By age 18, he was one of the youngest staff sergeants in the 5th Air Force. He graduated from the University of Houston in 1960 with a degree in business and accounting. Over the years, he started various businesses and found that finance/investments were his strong points. Wise beyond his education, people of all ages sought his advice and counsel. While living in North Carolina, he served on the board for Habitat for Humanity, and was active in the Rotary club. Despite all of this, one of his proudest accomplishments was working with Shriners for 43 years.
He will be remembered for his teasing jokes, wildly entertaining stories, his generous smile, and his willingness to come to a neighbor’s aid anytime night or day.
His memory will live on through his wife, Matella Jane James; children, Debbie Martin, Wayne James, and Gary James; grandchildren, Amber Feinmore, Shea Martin, Ashley Kertis, Kaylee James, Emily James, Ryan James, and Sarah James.
Friends are invited by the family to celebrate Wade’s life on August 28, 2021 at 11:00 AM at First Christian Memorial Church in Grapeland, Texas. Due to the CoronaVirus Pandemic we ask that all who attend please wear a mask.