Wade C. Ridley
TYLER — A Celebration of Life for Wade C. Ridley will be held at 11:00 am at Christ Church Tyler Downtown, September 21, 2021.
Wade C. Ridley passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at his residence at The Hamptons. He was born October 15, 1929 in Houston, Texas to Ronald and Eloise Ridley. Wade graduated from Lamar High School in Houston where he was President of the National Honor Society, Treasurer of his senior class and basketball letterman.
He attended the University of Texas at Austin where he was a member of Sigma Gamma Epsilon, the National Earth Science Fraternity as well as Kappa Sigma Fraternity. His college career was interrupted when he joined the Marine Corps and attended boot camp at the Marine Corps Depot in San Diego, California. He next went to Officer Training School in Quantico, Virginia. As a Second Lieutenant he was stationed at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina as an Artillery Officer.
Prior to joining the Marine Corps, he had a blind date with Mary Kincey Gunter who was a senior at Austin High School. Her father was on a sabbatical from the Diplomatic Corps and was teaching economics at the University. No sooner had Wade and Mary decided that they liked each other, he was off to San Diego. After she graduated from high school, she went to Athens, Greece where her father was stationed. Wade and Mary courted by air mail, and on October 6, 1951 they were married in the National Cathedral in Washington, DC. Wade finished his tour of duty with the Marine Corps and moved back to Austin with Mary to finish his degree. He received his Bachelor of Science and Master of Arts in Geology and was hired by Humble Oil and Refining Company. Wade and Mary moved to Tyler in 1954.
In 1960, he left Humble and joined up with his best buddy Allen Locklin. They formed Ridley and Locklin Operating Company and had a very successful career together. In 1980, Wade formed Ridley Oil Corporation from which he retired in 2018.
Wade was very active in community, political, and industry affairs. He was President of the Chamber of Commerce, Founding Member of the All Saints Episcopal School Board, University of Texas at Tyler Development Board, East Texas Hospital Foundation, and Medical Center Hospital Board Member and Chairman. He was also on the Board of Directors at First City National Bank at Tyler and served the Republican Party in numerous positions at the local and state level.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald and Eloise and brothers LT Thomas P. Ridley and Robert Kay Ridley. He was also preceded by his wife Mary Kincey Gunter Ridley and wife JoBeth Trantham Ridley. He is survived by his son Thomas P. Ridley II and wife Celia and daughter Courtney Page Ridley and spouse Lisa. He has numerous grandchildren including Rachel Frechette and husband Chris, Lauren Shoffner and husband Jason, Sarah Ridley and partner Brett Barr, Kali Ridley, Shelby Ridley, Christin Morgan, Kimberly Menge and her husband Clark. Wade was proud of his great- grandchildren, Trystan, Lyla, Ridley, Cooper, Sullivan, William, and Parker.
We would like to express our thanks to the staff at The Hamptons and especially Terri Cass, Wynona Callier, Darlene Staley, Baronica Craver, Stephanie Yancey and Bobbie Taylor.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Christ Church Tyler Endowment fund, or Hospice of East Texas. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.