W. Thurmon Emmons, Jr.
TYLER — W. Thurmon Emmons, Jr. passed away on September 4, 2020. He was born in Tyler, Texas on March 24, 1942, to the late W. Thurmon Emmons, Sr. and Imogene Duncan Emmons. He graduated from John Tyler High School and East Texas University in Commerce. He was a licensed journeyman electrician and a member of the I.B.E.W.
Survivors include his daughter, Deborah (Dan Bukiema) of Tyler and son, Neal Emmons (Katie); granddaughters, Grace and Olivia of Charlotte, North Carolina; sister, Kathleen Blow of Flint, Texas and several nieces and nephews. The family requests that memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County, 211 Winchester Dr., Tyler, Texas 75701.
“This is what I have observed to be good: that it is appropriate for a person to eat, to drink and to find satisfaction in their toilsome labor under the sun during the few days of life God has given them—for this is their lot.” (Ecclesiastes 5:18)
