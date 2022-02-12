W.J. (Bill) Tompkins
EDOM — Services for W.J. (Bill) Tompkins, 92, will be held 2 pm Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Barton’s Chapel Assembly of God with Bro. Terry Thomison officiating. Interment will be in Edom Cemetery, under direction of Eubank Funeral Home in Canton.
Mr. Tompkins received a Purple Heart for his service in the Army during the Korean War. He was a custom home builder and farmer.
Bill is survived by his wife, Clovis, sons: David (Delene) and Stephen (Susan); six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Harvey; and sister, Janie Richardson.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Tompkins received a Purple Heart for his service in the Army during the Korean War. He was a custom home builder and farmer.
Bill is survived by his wife, Clovis, sons: David (Delene) and Stephen (Susan); six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Harvey; and sister, Janie Richardson.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.