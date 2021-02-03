Voncile Ford Stoglin
TYLER — Graveside services for Mrs. Voncile Ford Stoglin of Tyler, are scheduled for Thursday, February 4, 2021 2:00 pm in St. Louis Cemetery with Rev. Ralph Caraway, Sr. officiating. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Voncile Ford Stoglin was born to Tommie and Claudie Mae Browning Ford on July 24, 1933. She attended St. Louis School and was a 1952 graduate of Emmett Scott High School.
Voncile joined St. Louis Baptist Church at an early age. She was a member for over seventy years.
Voncile Ford and Willie James Stoglin married April 3, 1954. To this union three children were born. In 2020 they celebrated 66 years of marriage.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son Tyrone Stoglin.
She leaves to cherish her memory, husband Willie James Stoglin, son Dwight (Dana) Stoglin, daughter Brigitte (Lewis) Tolson, brother-in-law, George Harold Stoglin, special grandsons, Kelvin Tolson and Arondo Washington Cox and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Public viewing on Wednesday, 1:00-7:00 pm.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Putting family first kept Mahomes healthy for another Super Bowl run
-
Former TJC star, Van coach Janice Mulford passes away
-
Emergency SNAP benefits continue in Texas
-
Billboard asking Gohmert, Cruz to resign pops up in Tyler
-
Athena Security Launches COVID Occupancy Tracking And Concealed Gun Detection To Increase Public Health And Safety