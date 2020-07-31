Vivian Rae (Dunn) Folmar

Vivian was a member of Frankston First Assembly of God for 95 years. She was employed by the Frankston Paper Box Company for 29 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 51 years, Jim Folmar; son-in-law, Robert Tidmore; grandson, Shannon Phillips; brother, Billy Dunn and sister, Lillian Larson.
Left to cherish Vivian’s memory are her children, Wayne and Diane Phillips, Linda Tidmore, James and Judy Tidmore, and Gene and Gail Birdwell; her brother, Travis Dunn and wife Marianne: her grandchildren: Rusty and Susan Phillips, Johna Driskill, Bryant and Marnie Tidmore, Robin Tidmore, Mikey and Ashlie Tidmore, Brande Birdwell, Joe and Amber Wiggins, Lance and Raeanne Ellis and Walt and Jessica Ottaberry. Her
great-grandchildren are Paige Phillips, Blake and Randi Phillips, Rustin and Samantha Phillips, J.R. and Megan Newman, Logan Newman, Lanee Tidmore, Tanner Tidmore, Payton Tidmore, Jessica Wiggins, Julie Wiggins, Lane Scarbrough, Aubrey Scarbrough, Mason Ellis, Jessie Ellis, Ty Ottaberry, Brey and Twila Ottaberry, Erin and Drew Gordon; and great-great grandchildren, Cason Phillips, Riley Phillips, Jordyn Phillps, Waylon Newman, Morgan Newman, Shane Tidmore, Hazen Conrad, Beau Gordon, Wrenley Gordon; special friends, Cameron and Kent Billingsley; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Frankston City Cemetery with George Folmar officiating. Music soloist are Debby O’Neal, Stephanie Smith, Roger McDonald and CJ O’Neal. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home, Frankston.
A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Autry Funeral Home, Frankston.
Pallbearers will be Rusty Phillips, Logan Newman, Blake Phillips, Bryant Tidmore, Rustin Phillips, Mikey Tidmore, JR Newman, Lance Ellis and Joe Wiggins.