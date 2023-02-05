Vivian Irene Rodgers
TYLER — Vivian Cox Rodgers passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Bluebonnet Point Wellness in Bullard after an extended illness. Vivian was born in a small rural community in Oklahoma on April 5, 1926 and was raised by her parents Stanley and Myrtle Winchester Cox. After graduating from high school in Gracemont, OK, she graduated from Blackwood-Davis Business College in Oklahoma City in 1944 and became a stenographer for The Aluminum Company of America.
In June 1945, Vivian married her high school sweetheart, Vergil, who had just returned from World War II missions in Europe. Together, Vergil and Vivian spent almost 30 years together as an Air Force family. In October 1946, they welcomed Virginia (nicknamed Ginger) in Denver, and in February 1949, Victor was born on Okinawa where Vergil was stationed, and Vivian worked as a court reporter for the military.
Upon returning to the states, the “Four Vs” established their long-time home in Bossier City, LA, where they lived until Vergil’s squadron was transferred to Newfoundland in 1960. In 1964 the family returned to Bossier City where they lived until Vergil retired. During those years, Vivian served in numerous volunteer capacities through her church, as well as leadership positions for PTA, 4-H, Girl Scouts, and Cub Scouts. She was Executive Director of Shreveport’s Holiday in Dixie and directed the group’s annual Queen Pageant as a prelude to the Miss Louisiana Pageant. She served as a judge for numerous pageants throughout Louisiana. A talented seamstress and accomplished tailor, Vivian outfitted herself, her children and her home.
In 1976, Vivian accompanied Vergil when he was asked to establish a Levi-Strauss operation in Tyler. Here they spent her remaining years. The couple celebrated their 77th wedding anniversary last year. Together they were active members of Glenwood United Methodist Church and later Marvin Methodist Church. Vivian was a Senior Tax Advisor and retired from H & R Block in 2006. She also served as president of the Texas State AARP Grief and Loss Program.
Vivian was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Emma Jean and Josephine. She is survived by her loving husband, Vergil; daughter, Ginger Sawyer; and son, Victor Rodgers and his wife, Pebbie. Her family includes three grandchildren, Dr. Douglas Sawyer and his wife, Kelli; Deanna Sawyer Hare and her husband, Steve; and Daniel Boone Rodgers. Her great-grandchildren are Clayton, Noah and Emma Sawyer; and her new great-great-granddaughter is Landri Mae Senn.
Visitation at Stewart Family Funeral Home will be held on Tuesday, February 7, from 12:00 noon until 1:45 pm, followed by graveside services at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Tyler at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Gerry Giles officiating.
Memorials may be made in her honor to Marvin Methodist Church, 300 W. Erwin St., Tyler, TX 75702 (www.marvin.church); the Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701 (www.hospiceofeasttexas.org); or a philanthropy of choice.