TYLER — If God needed a helping hand in his garden or solving puzzles, he got one on April 2, 2022, in Virginia Young.
A homemaker and master gardener, Virginia was born March 10, 1933 in Oklahoma City, OK. She was the first child of Ada Askew Minter and Nancy Bernice Minter. She had 2 brothers and 4 sisters. She was 89 years old.
Virginia attended the early days of school in Oklahoma City and graduated from Grand Prairie High School in 1951. She met the love of her life, Roland D. Young, Sr., in Grand Prairie. They married on October 6, 1951 and made their home in Grand Prairie. She raised two children, a son, Dale, Jr. and daughter, Jennifer. She was very active in her children’s upbringing. After Roland’s retirement in 1982, they built a house in the Oakland community near Canton, TX and later moved to Tyler, TX in 1999.
Roland and Virginia enjoyed taking vacations to Mexico and across the United States with their friends and family.
She is survived by her son, Roland Dale Young, Jr. and wife, Susan Ward of Wills Point, TX; daughter, Jennifer Gayle Dobbins and husband, Robert Norman “Bobby” of Tyler; 3 grandsons, Roland Dale Young, III of Arlington, Nicklaus Ryan Dobbins of Tyler, and Daniel James Dobbins; 2 sisters, Maggie Kearley of Arlington, Nancy Ferguson of Dallas and one brother, George B. “Skeeter” Minter of Mesa, AZ; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Roland in 2010, parents, a brother, Charles Minter, two sisters, Susan Minter and Marilyn Caudell.
Graveside services will be at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Tyler on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are under the care of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
