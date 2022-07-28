Virginia (V’ANN) Hine Byrne
TYLER — VIRGINIA (V’ANN) HINE BYRNE, the only child of Robert and Mary Virginia Lowrance, (Mary V), passed away on July 24, leaving the world a little less lively and cheerful. V’Ann was a natural entertainer and performer in her early days in Sulphur, Oklahoma. She was proud of her Native American heritage and learned to compete in rodeo competitions, winning several barrel racing awards. Throughout her life, V’Ann loved and appreciated the attention and admiration of her many friends, her stepdaughters and their families, and her caretakers.
After studying dance in Italy, V’Ann enjoyed a career on stage and in the film as a dancer, singer, and actor. She toured with the Bob Hope USO show, performed on Red Skelton, appeared with the San Francisco opera ballet, danced in the original West side story movie, and performed at Circus Circus and other Las Vegas venues before moving to Tyler, Texas.
While traveling across the country, V’Ann was performing in Oregon when she met Glen Hine, who was returning from visiting his family in his native Canada. He attended her performance and when they found themselves on the same flight to Los Angeles, their destiny was sealed. Glen was in the radio business and quickly found work in Los Angeles, where V’Ann was located. They were soon married and moved to Las Vegas where V’Ann continued to dance and sing.
In the 1970s, V’Ann’s mother, Mary V, brought to Tyler a unique sense of style and elegance with the trendsetting ladies apparel store Mary V’s. After her mother died in 1974, V’Ann and Glen moved from Las Vegas to Tyler to continue her mother’s legacy. V’Ann’s entertainment background, along with her husband’s business background, brought a perfect set of skills to grow Mary V’s. It became a fashion destination not only known to the south but clients all over the country. V’Ann attended shows in New York and Europe, buying distinctive fashion that set Mary V’s apart from other boutiques. V’Ann wanted clients to have an experience when they walked into the store. She wanted them to be entertained and to allow clothing to inspire and transform them. Mary V’s grew to two locations in Tyler and one in Longview developing its superb reputation of class, style and service.
V’Ann was the perfect powerhouse to shake up what was, at the time, a male-dominated industry. After her husband, Glen, died, V’Ann reduced the scope of the business to focus on quality at the primary location in Tyler. V’Ann captured the hearts of customers from Tyler and across Texas.
She supported the Women’s Symphony League, the Tyler Rose Festival, the East Texas Symphony, and the Caldwell school.
V’Ann was a long-time member of the First Church of Christ, Scientist Tyler, where she befriended another member of the church Donn R. Byrne who had recently lost his wife. The friendship between Donn and V’Ann deepened, and they were married on November 13, 2000. She was blessed to marry Donn, who supported her drive to bring fashion and support cultural events in Tyler. They enjoyed sponsoring the UT Cowen Center and the East Texas Symphony.
Happy with her newfound husband and family, V’Ann decided to retire. She sold Mary V’s to Shelby Burkett, a long-time employee at the store V’Ann had mentored for many years. She then joined Donn and fulfilled his dreams of worldwide travel. Her marriage to Donn gifted her with a large, loving, and busy family, something she had never experienced. Donn’s three daughters Chere’ Prados, Linda Byrne Lacey, and Donna Harrington, and their spouses, children, and extended families added a new dimension to V’Ann’s life marked by shared holidays and mutual support.
V’Ann was able to live in her beautiful home that she and Donn had designed and built until she passed peacefully on July 24, only a little more than seven months after Donn’s death.