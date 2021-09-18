Virginia Sue Morris
TYLER — Virginia S. Morris, 78, died of Covid-19 on September 9, 2021, at UT Health hospital in Tyler, TX. She was born on December 21, 1942 in Denton, Texas, and was the daughter of Laucie and Marie (Easterly) Monds.
Virginia spent most of her life in the Dallas/Fort Worth area where she worked as a Telemarketer. She retired and moved to Tyler, Texas in 2004 and since 2013 resided at the Pinecrest Nursing Home with Alzheimer’s. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Nancy (Monds) Taylor. Survivors are her two sons, Vincent Bernard Neel of North Richland Hills, Texas and Christopher Mark Neel and his wife Joanna Neel, of Tyler, Texas; grandsons Christopher Neel and Patrick Neel of Tyler, Texas; granddaughter Jessica (Neel) Zorn and her husband Brandon Zorn, of Lodz, Poland; and two great-granddaughters, Lidia Zorn and Hanna Zorn.
There are no plans for a formal memorial service. Those who wish to remember Virginia in a special way may make gifts in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY10001.
Virginia spent most of her life in the Dallas/Fort Worth area where she worked as a Telemarketer. She retired and moved to Tyler, Texas in 2004 and since 2013 resided at the Pinecrest Nursing Home with Alzheimer’s. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Nancy (Monds) Taylor. Survivors are her two sons, Vincent Bernard Neel of North Richland Hills, Texas and Christopher Mark Neel and his wife Joanna Neel, of Tyler, Texas; grandsons Christopher Neel and Patrick Neel of Tyler, Texas; granddaughter Jessica (Neel) Zorn and her husband Brandon Zorn, of Lodz, Poland; and two great-granddaughters, Lidia Zorn and Hanna Zorn.
There are no plans for a formal memorial service. Those who wish to remember Virginia in a special way may make gifts in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY10001.