Virginia “Sue” Goolsbee

Anyone that knew Sue, Grannie to many, knew that she was a Godly woman who placed priority on God, her family, her church and her friends. She had a servant’s heart and contributed, usually anonymously, to better other’s life circumstances. In her lifetime, she has baked a multitude of pecan pies for bake sales to fund church missions and organized and led many church cookbook sales. She loved to crotchet and has crocheted over 400 blankets, each made with someone in mind and given as a gift. She was a faithful servant at Clarksville City Baptist Church for many years and never missed a service until recently. Sue often and gladly gave her testimony and lived out daily her love and faith in the Lord as an example for others to follow. She was a full-time housewife, mother and business partner to her late husband in the establishment and operation of the family business, Goolsbee Tire Service, that was established in 1954. After Mack Goolsbee passed away, Sue continued to assume roles in the business and so enjoyed visiting with the new and many faithful customers that came into the business.
Sue was preceded in death by: Parents, John E. and Ala Ray Adams; Husband, Mack Lyle Goolsbee; Daughter, Janice Rae Goolsbee; Brother, Howard Adams; and Nephews, Bill Adams and Todd Adams.
Survivors include: Son, Scott Goolsbee (Susan) of Tyler; Daughters, Rheanne Goolsbeee of Tyler and Martha Holley (Danny) of Winona; Grandchildren: Stephen Goolsbee (Whitney), Sarah Barber (Colt), Joshua Holley (Haley), Zachary Holley, Seth Goolsbee (Brittany); Great Grandchildren: Summer Goolsbee, Andrew Barber, Caroline Barber and S. J. Goolsbee; Brother: Johnny Adams (Shirley); and many nieces and nephews.
Pall Bearers will be Stephen Goolsbee, Joshua Holley, Seth Goolsbee, Zachary Holley, Colt Barber and Toby Adams. Honorary Pall Bearers: All Goolsbee Tire Service Employees.
The family will receive friends at First Baptist Church in Winona on October 28th at 10:30 a.m. Services will be held, following visitation, at 11:30 a.m. with Bro. Roger Gage, Greg Selman and Bro. Sherman Mayfield officiating. Burial will be held following services at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler.
In lieu of flowers: Please make contributions to Clarksville City Baptist Church, PO Box 568, White Oak Texas 75693. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.