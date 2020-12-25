Virginia Sue Edwards
TYLER — Graveside services for Virginia Sue Landers Edwards are scheduled for Saturday, December 26, 2020 1:00pm in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Mark D. Hood officiating. Final arrangements are entrusted to Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Virginia Sue Landers better known as “Jenkie” was born July 24, 1938 in Tyler, Texas. She attended local schools and was a graduate of Emmett J Scott High School Class of 1956.
In 1966 she married Robert Edwards. That union they raised two children Tony and Perrilyne.
She was a wife, grandmother, family babysitter. She also worked in the retail industry and later retired from Tyler Independent school district.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Will and Winnie Landers, 19 siblings and daughter Perrilyne Denise Edwards.
She leaves to mourn her passing: Husband, Robert Edwards, son Tony Landers (Olivette); grandchildren Tonesha Landers and Tarion Landers. A host of nieces, nephews and life long friends.
Public viewing will be on Saturday, one hour before funeral time, 12:00-1:00 pm at the cemetery.
“But the angel said to them, ‘Do not be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people. Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is the Messiah, the Lord. This will be a sign to you: You will find a baby wrapped in cloths and lying in a manger.…
