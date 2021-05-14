Virginia Morris
TYLER — Visitation with family for Virginia Morris, 94, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 from l:00 to 2:00 pm at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler. Graveside services will follow 3:00 PM at Bascom Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Virginia passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 in Tyler.
Virginia was born April 10, 1927 in Tyler to Harvey Martin and Cynthia McDowell Martin.
Virginia was preceded in death by both of her parents; husband, Truman Morris; son, Scott (Scotty) Morris and grandsons, Daren Morris and Travis Morris.
She was employed by Liberty Mutual Insurance for many years. She enjoyed spending her time with her family and enjoying attending her grandchildren’s activities. She was an accomplished seamstress, making all of her girls clothes, costumes, and all items needed for many, many years.
Surviving are children, Carrie Jo Parmley (Charles), Patricia Wedgeworth (Walt, deceased), Polly Gebhart, (Gary, deceased), Dwight Morris, Wayne Morris (Terri), Walter Morris (Jane Ellen), Kay Tomlinson (David, deceased) and Rhonda Morris; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Gene Wedgeworth, Cody Gebhart, Jason Morris, Ryan Morris, Justin Morris, Blaine Tomlinson and Brian Tomlinson. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.