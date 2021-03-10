Virginia Elaine Parsons
Virginia Elaine Parsons
TYLER — Services for Virginia Elaine Parsons, 72 of Tyler, are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021 in the Chapel of Lloyd James Funeral Home with Rev. Joshua Smiley officiating. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery. The Family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 10th from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral Home.
Mrs. Parsons passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021 in Tyler. She was born June 11, 1948 in Athens to the late William A. and Katherine Williams Giles. She worked as an Insurance Agent for many years and was a homemaker. She was a member of Martin Springs Baptist Church, Chandler. She was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Giles.
Survivors include her husband of 39 years, Thomas Parsons of Tyler; her children, Anita Malone and husband, Jeremy and Allen Paul and wife, Jennifer; step children, Melody Allen and husband, Kelly and Michelle Winters and husband, Mark; brothers and their spouses, William and Adella Giles, Stephen Giles, Duane and Virgie Giles, Eric and Katy Giles and Philip and Paula Giles; sisters, Ruth Giles Smiley and Annette Giles and husband, Victor Long; sister-in-law, Raetta McKinney; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

