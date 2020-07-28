Virginia “Bitsy” Wilson

Graveside services for Virginia Wilson will be 10:00 am, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Pinecrest Cemetery, Troup with Reverend Stevie Oaks officiating.
Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Cottle Funeral Home chapel, Troup.
Virginia was the number one hand on the ranch, loved breaking horses, and loved taking care of her children and grandchildren. She graduated from John Tyler High School, Tyler Junior College, and attended the University of Texas. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Troup.
She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Ann Reese.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Scotty Wilson of Troup; daughters, Sally Jones and husband Franklin of Nacogdoches, Melinda Wilson of Troup; sons, Hays Wilson and wife Karlyn of Norman, OK; Ross Wilson and wife Shelly of Whitehouse; 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Special thanks to Diana Wade and Beth McCaffrey.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.