Virginia Ann Jones
GILMER — Virginia Ann Jones was born November 25, 1943 in Gilmer, Texas.
She went to her heavenly home on March 7, 2022.
She was a beloved mother and grandmother. She was a faithful woman who loved the Lord, her family and church family. Virginia is survived by her son, Trent Jones(Jenny Jones) of Whitehouse, Texas; 3 Grandchildren and 4 Great-grandchildren.
Memorial services for Virginia Ann Jones will be held on April 2, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Calvary Assembly of God, 1723 E. Front St, Tyler, Texas. Pastor Mark Lewis will be officiating.
To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.