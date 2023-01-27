Violet Shuttlesworth
TROUP — Services for Violet Rebecca Shuttlesworth of Henry’s Chapel Community, Troup, Texas will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, January 28, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Troup, with Reverend James Cheatham officiating.
Violet passed away January 19, 2023. She was born in Cherokee County on March 10, 1924, to Albert H. and Vera Clem Green.
After graduation at Carlisle High School, she went to work at Manchester Terminal Corp. in Houston, TX for 17 years. She was food hostess for several years at First Baptist Troup.
She married Clyde M. Shuttlesworth in 1944 during WWII for a life of forty-nine and a half years, moved back to Cherokee County in 1973, where Violet and Clyde ranched, raised, and sold produce.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Clyde in 1994 and Louis in 2009, father, mother, and stepfather, 2 brothers, John Shuttlesworth, and Coley Shuttlesworth, daughter-in-law, Charlene Shuttlesworth, 2 sisters-in-law, Mildred and Patricia, Shuttlesworth, grandson, Seth Shuttlesworth, and great-grandson, Benjamin Shuttlesworth.
Shuttlesworth survivors include, three sons, Aaron C. Shuttlesworth and wife Teresa of Conroe, TX, Gerald P. Shuttlesworth of Channelview, TX, Douglas W. Shuttlesworth of El Lago, TX; sister, Billye Foye Russ of Salt Springs, FL; Nine grandchildren, Chris, Seth, Eric and wife Lauren Shuttlesworth, Sara and Conrad Rivera, Gerry Shuttlesworth and wife Judy, Rev. Jason Shuttlesworth and wife Angie, Melanie Davidson and husband James, James and Jennifer Cathey and Gabrielle Voronov and husband Orlando Calderon; 14 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great- grandchild.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.