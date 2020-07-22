Violet Rhodes
KATY — Violet Rhodes, age 95, was born on December 10, 1924, and passed away on July 16, 2020 at the Spanish Meadows Nursing Home in Katy, TX. Prior to living in Katy for three and a half years, she resided in Metairie LA, Houston, and finally Tyler, TX.
Violet was a sweet, loving wife and mother with a kind and gentle soul. She was a talented pianist and organist who devoted her life to music within her church and in her community. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Violet was preceded in death by her parents, James and Sarah Edwards, her sister, Opal May, and her brothers, Walter, Robert, and James Jr., her first husband, Zolton Fekete, and her second husband, Ted Rhodes.
She is survived by her daughter, Jane Smith and her husband Ted, her daughter, Joyce Maya and her husband Aquiles, her son, Bruce Fekete and his wife Susan, stepson Greg Rhodes and his wife Kathy and stepdaughter Janet Blum. She also leaves behind ten grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, three step grandchildren and six step great grandchildren.
A graveside service for the immediate family will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Memorial Oaks Cemetery, 13001 Katy Fwy. Houston, TX. Flowers can be sent directly to Memorial Oaks Cemetery.

