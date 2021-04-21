Violet Hackett
TYLER — Graveside services for Violet Hackett have been scheduled for Thursday, April 22, 2021, 11:00 am at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with Bishop David R. Houston presiding eulogist. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Violet Perry Hackett was born September 18, 1936 to Cleo and Velma Perry in Fairfield, Texas. She attended school there and was a graduate of Dogan High School. After moving to Tyler, she attended Texas College for her formal education. She received her nursing certification at Tyler Chest & TB Hospital (formally University of Texas Health Science Center). She continued her work at UT and retired after 40 years of service. In addition Mrs. Hackett was the successful owner of her own clothing apparel shop for many years.
Mrs. Hackett was a devoted and faithful member of Smith Temple Church of God in Christ.
She leaves as survivors, three sons: Cedric C. Mosley, Lonell Mosley, Jr. and Thomas D. Mosley. One sister, Leda Nell Garrett; 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren ; Special nephew/brother Larry Perry.
Public viewing at the funeral home Wednesday 1:00-9:00 pm. MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED.
