Violet Ann Webster
TYLER — Funeral services for Ms. Violet Webster, 75 of Tyler, will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 11 am in the sanctuary of North Star Baptist Church with Rev. Gerard Mosley serving as eulogist. FACE MASK REQUIRED. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Ms. Webster was born on June 9, 1946 and transitioned on August 9, 2021. She was a graduate of Emmett Scott High School and Texas College. She retired from the City of Tyler and was a member of North Star Baptist Church where she was a member of the Senior Choir, Women Chorus, secretary of the Mission Department, member of the Sunday School Class #1 and member of the Hearts to Hands Ministry. She was preceded in death by her parents and three siblings. Those left to cherish her memories are son; Cecil (Lydia) Webster of Talure, California, brothers; Hosea Williams, Jerry Williams and Ricky Williams all of Tyler, Texas and Paul Williams of Austin, Texas, sisters; Helen Jeffries of Austin, Texas and Cassie Ashford of Athens, Texas, grandchildren; Dyamon (Joseph) Cook and Carmen (Luis) Saucedo both of Tyler, Texas and Serena Webster of Talure, California. Public viewing will be held on Friday from 2-8 pm at the funeral home.