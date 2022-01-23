Viola Miller
TYLER — Services for Viola Miller, age 97, of Tyler, TX will be held on Tuesday, January 25th at 1:00pm at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home with Rev. Doug Anderson and Rev. Darrel Crawford officiating.
Private family burial will follow in Cathedral of the Pines Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Water Tippit.
Viola passed from this life to her heavenly home on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at her home in Tyler. She was born July 13th, 1924, in Tyler, Texas to John and Grace Hobbs.
She was married to the love of her life, Maynard Miller, June 10, 1943, in Tyler where they resided most of their lives. She got her dream job at 16 as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company and worked there for 38 years, retiring as a manager in operator services. After retirement from the phone company, she worked at Rose Heights Church as the bookkeeper. Her hobbies included traveling, gardening and cooking. She had many fans of her homemade rolls and cinnamon rolls as well as cakes and pies. An invite to her table was always a special treat enjoyed by many She happily passed on her passion of cooking and serving others to her daughter and grandchildren.
Viola was preceded in death by her husband, Maynard Miller, her parents, John & Grace Hobbs, sisters, Gladys Moore and Idell Jeter and brother Alton Hobbs.
She is survived by daughter, Regina Smith and husband Wyley, granddaughters, Amy Hester and husband Matthew, Jessica Snow and husband Dan, Jana Greene and husband S.E., and 11 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Matthew Hester, Dan Snow, S.E. Greene, Caleb Snow, Zach Hester and Andrew Snow.
Honorary pallbearers are Owen-Miller, Ford & Lincoln Greene.
Visitation is scheduled 5:00 to 7:00 pm Monday, January 24th at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit.
If desired, memorials may be made to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation.
