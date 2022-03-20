Vincent Astor Simpson
Vincent Astor Simpson passed away on Sunday March 13, 2022. He was born February 16, 1937 on a farm in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. He was the fifth of seven sons born to William and Mary Simpson during the Great Depression. His mother was an Irish immigrant from Belfast, Ireland and his father was an L&N railroad conductor. Sadly, Vincent’s father died when he was only 13 years old and when it was suggested to his mother that she split up her children in order for them to survive, Mary Simpson was adamant that although they might starve, they would starve together. Vincent along with his mother and brothers; Bill(Doris), Layman(Doris), Tony(Joyce), Tom(Peggy), Johnny(Janie) and Francis(Janet) worked side by side to keep their farm and family together. To this day the farm is still owned by the Simpson family. One by one his brothers and then himself were called to serve in the Armed Services. After the Army he returned home, attended and graduated from Western Kentucky University and became an X-Ray technician. While working at St. Mary’s and Elizabeth Hospital in Louisville, Ky he met a beautiful young nurse named Alice Hunt, they quickly fell in love and married. In 1965 Vincent was given an opportunity to work as a traveling hardware salesman in East Texas, he and Alice jumped at the chance for a new adventure.
Vincent and Alice built a wonderful life in Bullard, Texas. They joyfully welcomed three children Kevin Simpson, Dionne Miller and Allison Simpson. Vincent and his wife started Tyler Hardware on Gentry Pkwy and ran it together for over thirty years. In his retirement, he mowed professionally and worked 40 to 50 hrs. a week until just recently when his health wouldn’t allow him to continue. It was no surprise to his grandchildren: Morgan Kroeplin, Jordan Botello, Hunter Hopson, Logan Botello and Harrison Hopson that their Grandad’s gracious and loving heart grew too tired. He had given everything he had, every day of his life to them, his wife, children, brothers, nieces, nephews and countless numbers of friends. Vincent never complained, argued or lost his patience. He was adored by his great grandchildren Laikynn Botello and Ryker Hopson and will be missed by all that ever met him. Vincent left this life surrounded by the very same love and tenderness that he entered into it. His family, friends and special care takers Dianna Williams and Christie Puckett were by his side throughout his last days. He was only at Hospice of East Texas for a few days but he captured the hearts of the nurses and staff there and his family is forever grateful for their exceptional care of his sweet soul.
Vincent’s memorial service will be Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the Bullard First United Methodist Church at 11:00 am. A procession will follow to a celebration of his life that will take place at his farm in Teaselville. Vincent’s one directive on his funeral was for his family to tip the casket over and have a party. Please come and toast this great man and his blessed life.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Hospice of East Texas.