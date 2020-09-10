Victor Govan
WINONA — Service For Victor Grovan, 50. Winona will be at 1 O’ clock Saturday, September 12, at Siloam Baptist Church Winona. Burial Will Follow in Siloam Cemetery.
Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor in charge of arrangements. Victor was born, October 2, 1969, in Dallas. He died August 31, Hobart, IN.
Visitation 1 til 6 pm Friday at D & D All Faith Chapel, HWY 80 WEST 171 Pear Rd. Gladewater.

