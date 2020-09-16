Vicky Nick was born on September 19, 1969 to Jimmy and Sharon (Owens) Tucker in Tyler, TX. She grew up and went to school in the New London/Arp area. She met the love of her life, Bobby C. Nick, Jr. at Park Heights Assembly of God, and they were married there on February 1, 1991. Ever since she and Bobby graduated from Rhema Bible College in Broken Arrow, Ok, in 1996, they have served faithfully on staff and leadership, initially as Youth Pastors, and since 2002 as Worship Pastors at Church On The Move. Vicky was employed at Southside Bank as the manager of the Downtown office, as well as part-time at McAlister’s.
Vicky’s kind and generous spirit has had a huge impact on everyone that knew her. She was always ready to pray for and encourage people. Her friendship meant the world to those closest to her. Whether Vicky was leading worship, speaking at a women’s gathering or church service, or praying for the sick and hurting, her compassionate heart, faith and love for Jesus were evident in every word.
Vicky is survived by her husband, Bobby, parents, Jimmy and Skeeter Tucker; mother, Sharon Owens; sister, Jamey and Raphael Johnson; brothers, Stephen Tucker and Dathan Tucker; in-laws Bobby Sr. and Suzan Nick, Sandyand Kevin Crouch, Justin Nick and many nieces, nephews and family. Vicky’s pastors, church family and friends will deeply miss her friendship, gift of music and worship and her loving presence.
Pastor Marvin Salcido, Sr. will officiate a service in Vicky’s honor on Friday, September 18, at 10:00 am at the Lloyd James Funeral Home at 1011 East 1st Street, Tyler, TX 75701. Visitation will be Thursday, September 17, at the funeral home from 5:30-7:30 pm.