Vickie Ann Winston

She is survived by her husband, Joe Pat Winston; daughter, Patricia A. Jackson, Joseph Eric Jackson (husband), and son Joseph D. Winston; wife, Bailey Winston; two grandchildren, Henry Winston Jackson and Scarlett Jade Winston; mother, Shirley Oberman Hitzfeld; and siblings, Arthur M. Bedgood, Sandy Hitzfeld Mckibben, John Locke Hitzfeld Jr. and Joesph Patrick Hitzfeld.
Vickie was a graduate of Robert E. Lee High School of Tyler, TX, Tyler Junior College and Texas A&M University College Station with a BS Degree in Food Science and Nutrition.
Vickie was predeceased by her father, Arthur M Bedgood Jr.; her adopted father, John L. Hitzfeld; and her in-laws, Joe Milton and Patsy Fay Wansley Winston.
Donation in Vickie’s memory, to do so, to The National Ataxia Foundation at https://ataxia.org/donate/ or directly to The National Ataxia Foundation, 600 Highway 169 S., Suite 1725 Minneapolis, MN 55426.