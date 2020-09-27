Versie McCullough
Versie McCullough
TYLER — Services for Versie Lene McCullough are scheduled for Monday, September 28, 2020 12 noon at New Days Community Church with Rev. Reginald Garrett, Sr. officiating eulogist. Interment will be held in Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Versie Leen Ray McCullough was born April 6, 1947 in Troup, Texas to Rufus Ray and Minnie Adams Ray. She attended Troup Schools and was a 1965 graduate of Central High School. After graduation she received her secretarial certification from Tyler Community College.
Versie accepted Christ at an early age and throughout her spiritual journey was always a faithful member. She was currently an active and faithful member of New Days Community Church.
Married from 1967 to 1977 to Willie McCullough, they were blessed with 2 daughters, Monica and Winifred. She also raised a baby boy cousin, Shannon as her own child.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie McCullough and one grandson.
Versie quietly and peacefully transitioned from this life on September 23, 2020.
Left to cherish precious memories her daughters Monica Pendleton, and Winifred McCullough; Son Shannon Tilley. 4 granddaughters and her beloved sister Gracie Warren. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Public viewing at the funeral home Sunday, 1:00-6:00 pm.

Tags

Recommended for you