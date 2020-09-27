Versie McCullough
TYLER — Services for Versie Lene McCullough are scheduled for Monday, September 28, 2020 12 noon at New Days Community Church with Rev. Reginald Garrett, Sr. officiating eulogist. Interment will be held in Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Versie Leen Ray McCullough was born April 6, 1947 in Troup, Texas to Rufus Ray and Minnie Adams Ray. She attended Troup Schools and was a 1965 graduate of Central High School. After graduation she received her secretarial certification from Tyler Community College.
Versie accepted Christ at an early age and throughout her spiritual journey was always a faithful member. She was currently an active and faithful member of New Days Community Church.
Married from 1967 to 1977 to Willie McCullough, they were blessed with 2 daughters, Monica and Winifred. She also raised a baby boy cousin, Shannon as her own child.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie McCullough and one grandson.
Versie quietly and peacefully transitioned from this life on September 23, 2020.
Left to cherish precious memories her daughters Monica Pendleton, and Winifred McCullough; Son Shannon Tilley. 4 granddaughters and her beloved sister Gracie Warren. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Public viewing at the funeral home Sunday, 1:00-6:00 pm.
“For if you remain silent at this time, relief and deliverance for the Jews will arise from another place, but you and your father’s family will perish. And who knows but that you have come to your royal position for such a time as this?” (Esther 4:14)
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Spring Hill ISD considers shortening school week to boost teacher preparation
-
Tyler police investigating after woman shot at hotel
-
The Return prayer and revival event draws downtown crowd on Saturday
-
Busy Bees: Hawkins 4G Honey team continues beekeeping operation, triples honey production at Ozarka amid COVID-19 shutdowns
-
Brook Hill comeback stuns Fort Worth Christian in Warrior Bowl