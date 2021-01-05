Vernis J Stanaland
BULLARD — Vernis J Stanaland of Tyler went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, January 1, 2021 after a brief battle with Covid pneumonia. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 6, 2021 from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Tyler Primitive Baptist Church, Tyler, TX. The funeral service will be at 11:00 am, Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, San Augustine, TX. Interment will be at Shiloh Cemetery immediately following the service. Vernis J Stanaland was born on January 2, 1945 to William Virgil and Lizzie Miller Stanaland. Vernis is preceded in death by both parents, his brothers, Robert Stanaland, Raymond Stanaland, and sisters, Wilma Stanaland Chambers and Ruth Stanaland Livingston. Vernis graduated from Nacogdoches High School, Class of 1963. In high school, Vernis was an outstanding athlete in football, baseball and track. He was greatly influenced by his coaches, Coach Gene Hale and Coach L.H. Matthews. With Vernis’ likable personality and kind smile, he made friends easily and was a class favorite. Vernis continued his education at Stephen F. Austin State University where he played football and ran track. While at SFA, Vernis met Iris Nichols of San Augustine and were married August 19, 1967. Vernis and Iris moved to Tyler in 1967 and started their family with two daughters, Sonia and Karen. Vernis was a successful businessman as a real estate developer. Through the years, Vernis was a member of the Greater Tyler Association of Realtors, Tyler Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club and served on the Bullard ISD school board for several years. Vernis was a part of Melody Grove Singing School and helped grow this organization for over 30 years. Vernis was a member of Tyler Primitive Baptist Church for over 50 years and the pastor for 38 years. The church was his love and a main priority for him. His care of the flock and God’s people was one of his greatest joys. Vernis is survived by his wife of 53 years, Iris Nichols Stanaland, his daughter and son in law, Sonia and David Lowery of Douglass, TX, daughter and son in law, Karen and Brian Minton of Bullard, TX, grandchildren, Matthew Lowery, Garrett Lowery and Sarah Lowery of Douglass, TX and Hailey Ruth Minton and Brooke Minton of Bullard, TX. One sister, Estaline Stanaland Sibley of Tyler, brothers, Lenvel Stanaland, John Stanaland, Alvin Stanaland of Nacogdoches and Edwin Stanaland of Mabank, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Pall Bearers: Lenvel Stanaland, John Stanaland, Edwin Stanaland, Alvin Stanaland, David Lowery, Brian Minton, Matthew Lowery, Garrett Lowery, Steve Cooper, Clark Dees. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Tyler Primitive Baptist Church in memory of Elder Vernis Stanaland.
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
FATAL SHOOTING: Pastor Mark McWilliams dies, church member wants 'justice" after pastor shot to death Sunday at church in East Texas
-
Mugshot of suspect in fatal shooting of East Texas pastor released, bond set at $3.5 million
-
Starrville church pastor remembered for belief in prayer, other victims of shooting stable
-
BREAKING: Pastor shot and killed at East Texas church
-
Moore announces candidacy for Smith County Precinct 2 commissioner