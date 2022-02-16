Verna Jean Elizabeth Holscher Holliman
TYLER — Verna Jean Elizabeth Holscher Holliman passed away on February 9, 2022 in Tyler, Texas. She was born to Edwin George Holscher and Bertha Augusta (Doeden) Holscher on December 12, 1937 at home in Cook, Nebraska. She attended Cook High School, graduating in 1956. She then attended the University of Nebraska and Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln, NE before attending the University of Nebraska School of Nursing in Omaha, NE where she graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1960. Verna subsequently was a Nurse in Madison, WI; Tecumseh, Lincoln and Omaha, NE; Reno, NV; Salt Lake City, UT; and Tyler, TX. She was an Instructor in the School of Nursing at Lincoln General in Lincoln, NE and Clarkson and Immanuel Hospitals in Omaha, NE.
On November 29, 1963 Verna married Lynn Royal Holliman at the St. Paul’s United Church of Christ-Osage, Cook, NE. They were the parents of two children, Denise Susan and Scott David. Through transfers for Lynn’s employment, Verna was a member of numerous service clubs in Omaha, NE; Springfield, VA; Reno, NV; Salt Lake City, UT; and Tyler, TX including Newcomers, AAUW, PEO, and Presbyterian Women. She was a Deacon in the First Presbyterian Church in Tyler. Verna and Lynn were Hosts of the First Presbyterian Church’s Potter House for several years.
Verna was known for her beautiful smile and pleasant demeanor while battling the effects of a stroke suffered in March, 2018 until her passing. She loved music, the theatre, playing the piano and serving on the Tyler Symphony Board. She was an avid reader and followed the local and world news closely. She and Lynn traveled extensively in retirement. She loved seeing their grandchildren.
Verna was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Bertha Holscher; brother, Merlin and wife, Margaret Holscher; sister, Marianne and husband, Ray Freeman. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Lynn; children, Denise Beazley and husband, Brent; and Scott Holliman. Her grandchildren, Colin and Erin Beazley; Christopher and Lauren Holliman; and their mother, Kelly Hankins Holliman; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to say a special “Thanks” to the staff and caretakers at the Hamptons Assisted Living and the Center on Grande; the Hospice workers from Heart to Heart and Traditions; and special friends, Sally and Jack Harper, Dottie Buie and Jim Lestor, for their support of Verna.
A Memorial Service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 230 West Rusk in Tyler, TX on Friday February 18, 2022 at 2:00 p.m., followed by a reception in the Church Parlor. Burial will be a private service at Cathedral in the Pines, Tyler.
If desired donations may be made to P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization to help women pursue higher education), in care of Patty Welte, 4498 Cascade Shoreline Drive, Tyler, TX 75709 or to the Potter House, First Presbyterian Church (www.fpctyler.com/potter-house) 230 West Rusk St., Tyler, TX 75701.