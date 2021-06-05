Vera Mahlmann Parcell
TYLER — Services for Vera Rae Mahlmann Parcell, 68, of Tyler will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Southern Oaks Baptist Church with Rev. Brandon Holiski officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Tyler, Texas under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Saint Vera, as she was affectionately known by her friends and family, was born on February 19, 1953 in Richmond, Texas to John and Elsie Mahlmann. She grew up on her parents’ cotton farm in nearby Damon, Texas. Vera graduated from Needville High School, home of the Fighting Blue Jays, and later Sam Houston State University.
In 1976 she met the love of her life, Greg, and they married the next year. Together they moved all over Texas and eventually settled in Tyler. Vera was a devoted and hardworking wife who helped her husband open and operate several successful family businesses during their 44 years together.
Vera was also a dedicated, giving, and fun-loving mother. The patience, passion, and care she showed for her special needs son was unmatched. She did everything she could to give both of her sons a happy and vibrant childhood. Playing games, riding bikes, singing, and traveling with her family always brought a smile to her face.
In Tyler, Vera and Greg joined Southern Oaks Baptist Church and she was an active member for 28 years. She was a dedicated volunteer with Meals on Wheels, the Good News Club, and Vacation Bible School. Her friends knew her as a sweet, selfless, patient, and resilient woman who cared for others and had a gentle and humble spirit. She faced hardships with grace and a steadfast sense of humor. She had a talent for growing and caring for plants and enjoyed spending time outside in her rocking chair listening to the birds and many wind chimes she had in the yard. She was also an exceptional cook. A meal at her table was a treat and always included a delicious homemade dessert afterwards.
Vera passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Tyler. Vera was preceded in death by her parents, John and Elsie Mahlmann; sister, Carolyn Freeman; son, Christopher Ryan; twin daughters, Emily Brooke and Leslie Rae; and brother-in-law, James Bain. She is survived by her loving family including her husband, Greg; son and daughter-in-law, Corey and Brittany Parcell; brother and sister-in-law, Calvin and Mary Mahlmann; sister, Delores Bain; sister-in-law, Vicki Roberson; brothers-in-law, Brad and Don Gremillion; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Bill Barfield, Jim Bearden, Harry Hartsough, David Mahfood, Charlie Ray, and Ed Van Fleet. Honorary pallbearers will be Dennie Burks, Gene Clements, Larry Craig, Dale Grandstaff, and the members of the Bridge Sunday School Class.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the following: Azalea Academy for Exceptional Adults, 1506 S. Chilton Ave., Tyler, TX 75701 (https://tlcaba.org/directories/azalea-academy-for-exceptional-adults/) or Tyler ISD in memory of Vera Parcell, P.O. Box 2035, Tyler, TX 75710 (https://tylerisdtx.sites.thrillshare.com/o/tyler-isd-foundation/page/donate). Donations made to TISD will directly benefit Wayne D. Boshears Center for Exceptional Programs.
