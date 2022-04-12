Vera Louise Wilson
MINEOLA — Vera Louise Wilson, 92, of Mineola, Texas, met her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ face to face on April 8, 2022, with her loving children and family by her side. Mrs. Wilson was born on February 17, 1930, in Winnsboro to the late Cloyd and Delma (Caldwell) Hall. She was a homemaker most of her life and gave unconditional love to her large family. Vera Louise was an early member in the beginnings of Rose Hill Baptist Church and was the oldest and longest serving member at the time of her death. If there were ever a Diaper Changing Champion, Mrs. Wilson earned that distinction at home and in the nursery at her church. In addition to her tending to children, she was employed for a few years at the Hoard Grocery Store. She was known for her expert pie cooking skills including her beloved Caramel pies and even baked them for the Mineola Truck Stop Café for a while. Vera Louise married Ray Wilson on March 1, 1947, and the two of them shared 55 years together until his passing in 2002. Mrs. Wilson was also preceded in death by great- grandchildren Mackenzie Beightol and Cody Lovelady; son-in-law, Benny Dimsdle; sister and best friend, Dorothy Applegate, whose children she loved as much as her own. She is survived by sons Robert Wilson (wife Sherry), David Wilson (wife Susan) , Tommy Wilson, and Timmy Wilson (wife Krystal); daughters Betty Fowler, Gladys Dimsdle, and Linda Miller (husband Wayne); 16 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and 8 great- great-grandchildren. Her legacy will live on forever by the family she loved so much. Special thanks to Linda and Wayne Miller as care providers during her final season in life. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 12th beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Rose Hill Baptist Church in Mineola. The service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with burial to follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
