Vennie Lee Jackson, 102, peacefully passed away on December 23, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. She was born in Flint, Texas, to the late James (Jabo) and Roberta Bowie Jackson on September 11, 1918. She was the second of twelve children and the final survivor. She had no children of her own. However, Vennie Lee was the mother to many children including her own siblings.
Vennie Lee graduated from Stanton High School in Whitehouse, Texas, attended Butler College, Tyler, Texas, for two years, transferred to Texas College where she received a B. A. Degree in 1950, and later attended East Texas State University, Commerce, Texas, where she received her M.S. Degree in 1968.
Vennie Lee understood the importance of education and for thirty-seven years she was a seventh and eighth grade English teacher within the Independent School District of Whitehouse, Texas, until she retired in 1987.
Vennie Lee was a true disciple of Christ. Her middle childhood days were spent as a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Bullard, Texas, attending Sunday school and the Baptist Young People’s Union. She later moved to Tyler, Texas, where she united with College Hill Missionary Baptist Church under the pastorate of the late Rev. J. M. McChristian. At College Hill, Vennie Lee was a dedicated servant as President of the Women’s Ministry, Chairperson of the Board of Christian Education, serving on the Scholarship and Black History Committees, served as the Adult Women’s Sunday School Teacher, and a member of the Sanctuary Choir and SALT Ministry.
In addition, Vennie Lee served as a Teacher in East Texas Baptist Congress of Christian Education for thirty-six years from 1969 through 2005. She served as Secretary of the Women’s Auxiliary for eleven years from 1988 through 1999. She also served as President of Tyler Central Baptist Association Women’s Ministry, Coordinator of the Adult Division of Texas Education State Congress of Christian Education for six years, and held the position of Historian for the Women’s Auxiliary of New Texas West Association.
Soror Vennie Lee was a Charter Member of the Epsilon Beta Chapter of the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Inc. She earned and was awarded her twenty-five year Membership Pin at Regional Conference in 2010. Also, Vennie Lee was affiliated with other professional and community organizations, inclusive of, but not limited to, the Texas Retired Teachers Association, National Educational Association, East Texas Medical Auxiliary, Tyler Smith County Branch NAACP, and Rose City AARP Chapter #2606 where she served as President. Vennie Lee’s awards were numerous and diverse. She received multiple Outstanding Community Service Awards, Special Achievement Awards, Committed Consecrate Service Award, McDonald-Butler Lifetime Achievement Award, and Woman of the Year Award.
And, one of her most cherished achievements is when she received an Official Resolution from the Smith County Commissioner’s Court proclaiming September 17, 2011, as “Vennie L. Jackson Day” in Smith County, to recognize and honor her with great appreciation for her many services and contributions to the community.
Vennie Lee. Jackson is preceded in death by her parents, James and Roberta Bowie Jackson, her 11 siblings, Laverta Brooks, James B. (Son) Jackson, Governor (Pud) Jackson, Pretis D. Jackson, David U. Jackson, Preston Jackson, Ora D. Reed, Alvin W. Jackson, Bobby G. Jackson, Howard Jackson, Billie J. (Bibbi) Victory, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Ms. Vennie Lee Jackson’s favorite scripture was:
Philippians 4:19, “But my God shall supply all your need according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus, KJV.”