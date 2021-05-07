Venard Owens
TYLER — Graveside services for Mr. Venard Owens of Tyler, have been scheduled for Saturday, May 8, 2021, 11:00 am at Larissa Community Cemetery, Bullard with Rev Marcus Jackson eulogist. Final arrangements were entrusted to Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Venard Owens was born October 14, 1933 in Bullard, Texas to Guy Owens and Johnnie Albright Owens. He gained his wings on April 27, 2021 at Hospice of East Texas. Venard attended Stanton High School. He began his employment at Tyler Pipe Industries and later retired from GE/Trane Company after 37 years of service.
Venard married Dottie Jones and raised three children. Dottie, his son Gary and daughter Denise preceded him in death.
Left to cherish his memories is his daughter Cynthia Owens; granddaughter Kimberly Owens-Asbell. Special nephew/son, Tim Jones. One brother Leonard Owens and sister Letha Owens Wallace.
Public viewing on Friday, 1:00-7:00 pm. Mask and social distancing required.