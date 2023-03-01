Velma Opaline McDonald
FRANKSTON — A funeral service for Velma Opaline McDonald, 91, of Frankston, is scheduled for 2p.m., Friday, March 3, 2023, at Autry Funeral Home in Frankston with Rev. Jimmy Allen officiating. She will be laid to rest at Frankston City Cemetery.
Visitation will begin on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Friends and family are cordially invited to visit with Opaline’s family from 6p.m. to 8p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Frankston.
She was born on June 7, 1931 and passed away on February 27, 2023. She attended Frankston High School. She worked for the Frankston Citizen Newspaper as a linotype operator and printing press operator, and for Berry’s Country Store in Berryville, Texas as a Cashier.
Opaline was a member of the Frankston Assembly of God Church.
Those who knew her will remember her as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother (Nan) was known for her generous heart and love for family and her love of friends.
She will also be remembered for her love of sitting on her front porch and visiting with her neighbors and anyone who dropped by.
Opaline loved to give, and she was always giving away things to people.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Troy Lee McDonald; her brother, Elton Smith; and her sisters, Pauline Hollingsworth and Mildred Tilman.
Left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Kathy Rogers and husband Alan of Bargersville, Indiana; grandson, Harold Rogers and wife Tina of Greenwood, Indiana; granddaughter, Jennifer Shriver and husband Jim of Plainfield, Illinois; and four great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Opaline’s nephews, Jason Hollingsworth, JP Hollingsworth, Michael Blake, Brian Smith, Chase Smith, and Chanse Smith.