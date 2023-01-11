Velma Hyde
FRANKSTON — A funeral service for Velma Hyde, 91, is scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Thursday, January 12, 2023, at First Baptist Church in Frankston with Rev. Scott Wylie and Dr. Charles Dodson officiating. She will be laid to rest at the Cathedral in the Pines Memorial Garden Cemetery in Tyler.
Visitation will begin on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Frankston.
She was born on January 17, 1931 and passed away on January 7, 2023. Velma was a past member of the Frankston Garden club and had worked as a legal secretary. She volunteered for Hospice of East Texas for many years. She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Frankston where she enjoyed singing in the choir up until she was 90 years old. Velma and her husband, Bill, loved to travel and partake in western swing dancing up until Covid-19 restrictions made it no longer possible. She and her husband both agreed that God has been the cement of their married their life together and faith the corner stone.
Velma was preceded in death by her parents, E.V. Clark and Birdie (Graham) Clark; first husband, Cliff Calley; sons, Dell McKeever and Jim Collum Jr.; two sisters, Thelma Batson and Ardeena Wood; and brother, E.V. Clark Jr.
Left to cherish Velma’s memory are her husband of 18 years, Bill Hyde of Frankston; daughter, Patti Dagnel and husband Bobby of Lubbock; and son, David McKeever of Bartlett; grandchildren, Courtney Dagnel of Lubbock and Hunter Dagnel and wife Abby of Frisco; and 1 great-grandson, Wyatt Dagnel; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Blake Stowe, Harold Richardson, Bobby Dagnel, Roy Starr, Mike Griffith, and Jerry Robinson. Honorary pallbearers are her loving stepchildren and their spouses: Jamey and and wife Judy Hyde, Jeff and wife Jill Hyde, Ray and Suzanne Hyde Beddingfield.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of East Texas 903-266-3400.