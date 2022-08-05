Vella B Wynn
TYLER — Funeral services for Vella B. Wynn are scheduled for Saturday, August 6, 2022, 11:00 am at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with Dr. James Johnson, Jr. eulogist. Interment will be held in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Vella Wynn, 90, was born July 29, 1932 to Luther and Zelma Reese. She graduated from May Flower High School in 1949 and attended Texas College. After college Vella started work at Trane Company where she worked for 30 years she retired in 1995.
Vella was married to O.W. Wynn for 33 years. From that union came five children Ronald Wynn , Sandra Albright, Marilynn Ford, Sheryl Robinson and Tyrone Wynn . Left to cherish her memory are her children, one brother Ralph Reese. 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public viewing on Friday, 1:00-6:00 pm.