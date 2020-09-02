Veda Iris Ashby

Mrs. Ashy was born in the Palestine area on June 20, 1932 to William and Jesse Fitzgerald Gatlin, and went to school there while living on her parent’s farm. She graduated from Elkhart High School in 1950. She married and had 4 children, David, Debbie, Daveda and Carolyn “Sally” Allen.
In 1966 she moved to Tyler, Texas where she raised her four children on her own and worked for Norman Shtofman Co.
Mrs. Ashby worked for the City of Tyler for a number of years in the auto Mechanic shop as a secretary. Later, Mrs. Ashby worked for the southland Distribution Center in Owentown, Texas in the truck shop as a bookkeeper and later transferred to the accounting department. She returned to college and earned an Associate in Arts Degree in 1976 and Applied Science Degree in 1982. She worked for the Southland Corporation until they closed the facility in 2001.
Veda Ashby was a very Godly and wonderful woman, she never turned anyone away in need of a hot meal or a chance to minister the lost. She gave of herself and everything she has, even a place to sleep, but especially her love of God. Her prayers were spoken to God above for everyone she encountered. She loved people and always wanted to be a help to those who needed her and her prayers. Many a young person passed her way and she was there with encouraging words and bible verses to help them. Veda loved nature, especially her beautiful flowers that she tended to with the same love that she gave to her family and friends.
In August 1980, Veda married Garland Ray Ashby, he brought two children to join their family, Michael Ashby and Teresa Ashby. Veda was a wonderful mother, wife, Nannie, sister, daughter and friend. She loved all of her children and the grands and great grands. She touched every life of those she loved and it will be a story to be told over and over in the years to come.
In 2017 due to a devastating house fire, they lost their home and moved in with their daughter, Daveda. Veda was a member of the Lords House in Tyler and the Harris Creek Baptist Church in Sand Flat Community, Tyler, Texas. Mrs. Ashby is survived by her husband, Garland Ashby, children, David Allen, Debbie Pate, Daveda Beddingfeild, Sally Atwood, and Michael Ashby, sisters, Bonnie Siman and Ruth Shipper. She had 8 grandchildren, 6 step grandchildren and many great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Jesse Gatlin, sisters, Connie Gatlin, Barbara Farrow and brother Dub Gatlin and step-daughter Theresa Ashby.
Service will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home on Hwy 64 W, Tyler, TX. Visitation will be at 1:00 pm and service at 2:00 pm, followed by a burial at Harris Creek Cemetery with Pastor Samuel Priddy nd Joe Siman officiating. Pallbearers will be John Blasingame, Chris Pate, Steven Pate, David Allen Jr., with honorary pallbearers, Williams Pate, Johnny Paul Atwood and Danny Owens.
The family appreciates the love and support provided by Tina, Amanda and Barbara of Heart to Heart Hospice of Tyler.