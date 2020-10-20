Van Durwin Bolton

Born on August 7, 1953 in Tyler, TX, he dealt with speech and hearing challenges, but he did so with grace and humor. He was known to turn off his hearing aids when he needed some down time. He loved to play the harmonica and the guitar, and he had a deep appreciation for music.
Van became an adept construction equipment operator for the family business, Frank Bolton and Sons Dirt Contracting. He ran dozers, back hoes and other equipment, working on notable projects throughout Tyler and East Texas. He was proud to work with his father and alongside his big brothers, Angelo, Dwight and Milo. The baby of the family, he was adored by his brothers and his older sisters Darla Bolton Wogaman and Charretta Bolton Jeffers, as well as his many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Van is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Darla Bolton Wogaman, and his brother Dwight Bolton. He is survived by his son Josh Bolton, brothers Angelo and Milo Bolton and sister Charretta Bolton Jeffers and many loving friends and family.
A service celebrating Van’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 24th at 15882 McElroy Road. Enjoy a meal with family and friends immediately following.