Vallee Cook Peterson
SPRINGVIEW — Vallee Cook Peterson was born on Mother’s Day, May 8, 1932, to Frances and K. Duane Cook. She passed into eternity on October 2, 2021, aged 89 years, in Tyler, TX.
Vallee grew up in Springview, NE, graduating as Keya Paha County High School valedictorian in 1950.
Shortly after she married her high school sweetheart from Valentine, NE, Jesse Peterson, and they headed to Texas for college. Everywhere Jesse studied or taught Vallee took classes. Majoring in journalism, Vallee wrote for newspapers and magazines including the Saturday Evening Post.
When her children were born Vallee became a dedicated mother teaching them in Sunday School, Children’s Church and Missionettes. In Springfield, MO, she was president of the local PTA and League of Women Voters.
While living in Kansas City, Vallee was invited to host a radio program on KCCV called “Visits with Vallee” and she began speaking at women’s conferences nationwide. She and Jesse traveled the world, visiting more than 30 countries, cheered on the KC Chiefs and rooted for KU basketball. They are still members of Church of the Resurrection United Methodist Church, Leawood, KS.
Vallee’s favorite hymn was always “What a Friend We Have in Jesus” and now she has met her Friend in Eternity. Waiting there for her were her parents and her son Curtis Lee. Left to remember her always are her husband, Jesse, her daughters Cindy (David), Connie (Mike), Candace (Craig) and daughter-in-law Karen. She leaves eight grandchildren: Jonathan, Rachel (Alan), James, Dallas, Dylan, Sydney, Jayden and Emma Grace, three great-grandchildren: Jonah, Jeremiah and Abigail, sisters Iris Dee, Mona and Voy and brothers Gary and Kent. In addition the family would like to thank Dr. Doug Coltman for his loving care of Vallee.
While no public services are planned, contributions in Vallee’s honor may be made to the Peterson Music Department Memorial Fund, Evangel University, 1111 N. Glenstone, Springfield, MO 65802.