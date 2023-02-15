Valetta Ruth Hogue
WEATHERFORD — Valetta Ruth Harrison Hogue, 87, of Weatherford, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023 comfortably at home.
Valetta was born January 27th, 1936 and began her life near Central Texas before relocating further east to Tyler. There she met who would become her husband, Kirby Wade Hogue, and together they enjoyed over 60 years of marriage, careers, homes and nurturing family development in Fort Worth, Longview, Tyler and ultimately, Weatherford, TX.
She is preceded in death by her father, John, and mother, Inez, brother, John Jr., and husband, Kirby Hogue. She is survived by younger brother, Roy Harrison, of Berryville, AR. She is also survived by sons Garland Hogue and wife Teresa of Hudson Oaks, TX along with Rocky Hogue and wife Linda of Katy, TX.
Viewing Services will be held from 5:30-7PM on Thursday, Feb 16th at Burks-Walker-Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler, TX. The following day, Friday, Feb 17th at 2:30PM a Memorial and Burial Service will occur at the cemetery in Edom, TX.