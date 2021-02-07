Valeta Pettigrew
LONGVIEW — On October 9, 1957, a daughter was born to RJ and Wanda Tillman. Her name was Valeta Marlene Tillman . She was a 1976 graduate of Troup High School . She then went on to receive an Associate Degree in Drafting & Design Technology from Texas State Technical College in Waco, TX. She began working at Eastman Kodak in Longview, TX as a drafter. In 2018, she retired after working for 40 years. Following retirement, Veleta was an avid volunteer at the Longview Community Out-Reach Mission.
Sister Pettigrew joined Greater New Faith Baptist Church of Troup, TX at a young age. She later joined Galilee Baptist Church of Longview, TX.
On April 4, 1981, she was united in marriage to Clarence Ray Pettigrew. To this union, two daughters were born.
Valeta was preceded in death by her parents, RJ and Wanda Tillman and brother, Dwight Ray Tillman. On Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 6:30pm, the Lord called Sister Pettigrew from her labor to reward of rest and peace. To mourn her passing, she leaves her husband, Clarence Pettigrew of Longview; daughters Candace Harris (Derek) and Valyse Pettigrew, of Houston; brother, Dwain Keith Tillman (Renita) of Houston; granddaughters, McKinley Rae Trammell and Carrington Diane Harris, of Houston. A host of relatives and friends and the Galilee Baptist Church family.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, February 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1310 W Northwest Loop 323, Tyler. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
